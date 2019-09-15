Mystery shrouds death of girl in hostel

A 15-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hostel room of a school at Byragipalem village under Machilipatnam rural police limits in Krishna district on Saturday. The Class X girl reportedly complained of repeated vomiting on Friday night soon after she had dinner in the hostel. Bandar DSP Mehboob Basha said the hostel staff had admitted to giving some medicine to the girl after she threw up on Friday night. However, she was found dead on Saturday morning in her hostel room.

“The girl has been found dead under suspicious conditions as the preliminary investigation has established that the death was not ‘natural’. No injuries were found on her body. The body has been sent to District Government Hospital for post-mortem after the revenue authorities conducted the inquest,” said Mr. Basha.

The girl belonging to Tenali in Guntur district was admitted to the institution by her grandparents in 2014. A few years ago, the girl’s mother allegedly hanged herself and her father was awarded imprisonment in that case. The Child Welfare Committee authorities have swung into action and launched a probe into the death of the girl.