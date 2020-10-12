Mystery shrouds boy’s death in Palamaner

CHITTOOR

12 October 2020 22:47 IST

Mystery surrounded the death of a 13-year-old boy in his study room in a two-storeyed building at Palamaner on Sunday, and the incident came to light on Monday.

According to the Palamaner police, Yashwant, used to attend online classes in a separate room provided by his parents in his house. He left for his room in the morning on the pretext of studying. Around 1.30 p.m, Yashwant’s mother called him for lunch.

As the boy’s did not turn up, she waited for some more time and went to this room on the second floor and found Yashwant on the floor, and his complexion getting dark. He was immediately rushed to the area hospital at Palamaner, where he was declared brought dead in the evening.

Acting on information from the hospital authorities, the police rushed to the spot and conducted preliminary investigation. It is suspected that the boy was trying to modify a toy gun in the room with scrap material, using some adhesive and soldering machine. A police officer said they suspect that it could be death due to electrocution.

‘No external injury’

“While the boy’s skin turned black, his nails turned blue. There is no any external injury. We are also investigation the angle of poisoning. We are waiting for the post-mortem report, “ a police officer said. A case has been registered.