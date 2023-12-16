GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mystery shrouds ASHA worker’s death in Kuppam of Andhra Pradesh

December 16, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

A 27-year-old ASHA worker, Chaitanya, was found dead in a suspicious manner at her residence near the Kuppam municipal office here on Saturday morning. According to information, the woman was seen moving in the neighbourhood till late evening of Friday. However, her colleagues who as usual reached Chaitanya’s house on Saturday morning found her lifeless. The Kuppam urban police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the area hospital for autopsy. A suspicious death case has been registered.

In another incident, a 28-year-old Babu was found dead on the outskirts of his native village Tippinaidupalle of Vedurukuppam mandal on Saturday. The family members alleged that the youth was murdered in Tirupati and was brought to the village. The Vedurukuppam police registered a case and shifted the body to the Government Hospital at Karveti Nagaram for autopsy. A case was registered.

Meanwhile, the Tirupati urban police registered a girl-missing case on Saturday. A 20-year-old girl, Gangotri, of Tirupati city, who left her house a couple of days ago for some purchases had not returned home. The parents after searching with friends and relatives approached the police, who stepped up investigation.

