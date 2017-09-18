Mystery over Inter student’s death

An Intermediate student died under mysterious circumstances in his college hostel room on the city outskirts on Sunday. He was studying in a corporate college at Gudavalli and was a native of Guntur district.

Student unions alleged that the boy died when he was pushed off from the fourth floor of the college building by a lecturer. The college students said the victim hanged himself.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. However, the East Zone police were tight-lipped and the college management too maintained silence till late in the night on the issue.

Activists of various student unions staged a protest at the college and the hospital. They alleged that the college staff had killed the boy and was trying to portray it as suicide. “Many suicides are occurring in the same college branch and the management was hushing up the suspicious deaths,” the student leaders alleged.