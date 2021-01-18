Mystery illness makes ten villagerssick in West Godavari district

Symptoms include epilepsy, vomiting and convulsions

Ten villagers collapsed suddenly due to a mysterious illness in Pulla and the neighbouring villages in Bhimadole mandal in West Godavari district in the last two days. Some persons are undergoing treatment in private hospitals.

According to sources, the persons suffered from epilepsy, vomiting and convulsions. They were admitted to different hospitals and their condition is stated to be stable.

Medical & health and revenue officials rushed to Pulla village and enquired about the health condition of the patients.

A health camp was set up in the village and the situation was under control, said the officials. “A few children are among the victims. The reasons are not known immediately. Patients complained of giddiness, fever and vomiting,” said a medical and health official who visited the affected colonies.

People panicky

Meanwhile, panic gripped the villagers in Bhimadole mandal with the outbreak of the mysterious disease. Rumours spread that food and water contamination could be reasons for the illness.

It may be recalled tht on December 5, undiagnosed disease afflicted about 50 persons in some areas in Eluru and it spread to the neighbouring habitations.

In just a week, about 600 persons fell sick with convulsions, epilepsy, vomiting and other symptoms.