ADVERTISEMENT

Mysterious murder of woman resolved in Prakasam

April 08, 2023 03:45 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - ONGOLE

S Murali
S. Murali

Prakasam police have unravelled the mystery behind the murder of a woman at Kanagiri town in Prakasam district with the arrest of three offenders including hired killers from Vijayawada.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Superintendent of Police Malika Garg said a thorough probe by constituting three teams led to the unravelling of the plot in a short period of time and nabbing of the accused persons including a gangster from Vijayawada Md.Karimulla (42), K.Srinivasulu(36), brother of the deceased and Srinvasulu’s friend Lalitha Kumari (36). A 16-year-old youth in conflict with law and involved in the crime was sent to a juvenile home.

Saddled with a debt of Rs.50 lakh, Srinivasulu conspired to do away with his sister, O.Sushila who refused to cooperate with him in settling his debts and struck a deal with a gangster from Vijayawada doing real estate business and private settlements, by agreeing to pay Rs.10 Lakh. He paid Rs.1.10 lakh to the gangster through Lalitha Kumari. The gangster carried out the murder of Sushila on Tuesday last. Police recovered a knife, iron hammer and a car used in committing the offence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The SP appreciated Darsi DSP V. Narayana Swamy Reddy and his team members including Kanigiri Circle Inspector A Siva Rama Krishna Reddy and awarded certificates.

eom

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US