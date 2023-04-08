Mysterious murder of woman resolved in Prakasam

April 08, 2023 03:45 am | Updated 03:45 am IST - ONGOLE

Prakasam police have unravelled the mystery behind the murder of a woman at Kanagiri town in Prakasam district with the arrest of three offenders including hired killers from Vijayawada.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Superintendent of Police Malika Garg said a thorough probe by constituting three teams led to the unravelling of the plot in a short period of time and nabbing of the accused persons including a gangster from Vijayawada Md.Karimulla (42), K.Srinivasulu(36), brother of the deceased and Srinvasulu’s friend Lalitha Kumari (36). A 16-year-old youth in conflict with law and involved in the crime was sent to a juvenile home.

Saddled with a debt of Rs.50 lakh, Srinivasulu conspired to do away with his sister, O.Sushila who refused to cooperate with him in settling his debts and struck a deal with a gangster from Vijayawada doing real estate business and private settlements, by agreeing to pay Rs.10 Lakh. He paid Rs.1.10 lakh to the gangster through Lalitha Kumari. The gangster carried out the murder of Sushila on Tuesday last. Police recovered a knife, iron hammer and a car used in committing the offence.

The SP appreciated Darsi DSP V. Narayana Swamy Reddy and his team members including Kanigiri Circle Inspector A Siva Rama Krishna Reddy and awarded certificates.

eom