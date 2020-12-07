Mysterious illness: Governor directs sanitation drive in affected areas

TDP demands Health Emergency; CM for Eluru today

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Sunday enquired with the officials about the health condition of the patients undergoing treatment for an unknown illness at various hospitals in Eluru in West Godavari district.

Expressing concern over the incident in which over 270 persons fell sick, Mr. Harichandan directed the officials to take up sanitation drive in the affected colonies and provide better medical facilities to the patients.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Eluru on Monday and interact with the patients. Later, he will review the situation with the officials.

Earlier in the day, TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh, Palakollu MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu and other party leaders visited the GGH and interacted with the patients who were admitted with complaints of epilepsy, dizziness and headache.

‘Poor sanitation’

Mr. Lokesh, who visited the Vangayagudem area in the town, said poor sanitation and supply of contaminated water could be the reasons behind the outbreak of the mysterious disease. He demanded that the government declare health emergency in the town.

The opposition leaders also blamed the government for poor sanitation in Eluru being represented in the Assembly by Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, and alleged that the government was trying to suppress the facts.

Leaders of the CPI, the CPI (M) and other parties interacted with the residents in Dakshina Veedhi and Tapimastry Colony, where many were admitted to hospital with complaints of headache and epilepsy.

CPI(M) State Secretariat members Ch. Babu Rao and Manthena Seetaram, and Eluru city secretary Kishore said that patients from 15 wards were admitted to hospitals in the last 48 hours.

“Sanitary conditions are alarming in many areas in Eluru. Contaminated water is being supplied to several colonies. The government has failed to diagnose the disease so far,” Mr. Babu said, and sought deployment of more medical teams.