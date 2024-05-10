Chandrababu Naidu says my second sign on coming to power will be on repealing the land titling Act

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to develop the capital city of Amaravati and complete the Polavaram national irrigation project during his rule in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a public meeting in Undi Assembly constituency in West Godavari district, Mr. Naidu alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy ignored three key issues — Polavaram project, Amaravati and Special Category Status (SCS).

On the land titling Act, Mr. Naidu said, “The land owned by individuals will be taken over by the government if the Act is implemented. My second sign will be on repealing the Act if the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance is voted to power. The photograph of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will also be replaced with the official symbol of the Andhra Pradesh government on the passbook. The Act poses a threat over the ownership of the land.”

Mr. Naidu tore a photocopy of the passbook that had the photograph of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as a mark of protest against implementation of the Act.

On JSP president Pawan Kalyan’s staunch support to the alliance, Mr. Naidu said, “Mr. Pawan is a real hero in real life. He stood by his word on the alliance, which he proposed during our interaction while I was in the Rajahmundry Central Prison.”

Reacting to the poor drinking water facilities in the Undi Assembly constituency, Mr. Naidu assured to supply purified drinking water from Vijjeswaram point in the Godavari upon coming to power.

“Groundwater has been contaminated due to various reasons. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to utilise the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide safe drinking water,” the TDP supremo said. He also promised to create more cold storage facilities in the constituency, which largely depended on aquaculture.

The TDP fielded rebel YSRCP Narsapuram MP R. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju as its candidate in the Assembly constituency.

