My phones are being tapped, alleges YSRCP Venkatagiri MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy

January 31, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - NELLORE

Senior YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Venkatagiri legislator Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Tuesday alleged that his two telephones and that of his personal assistants were being tapped.

Addressing the media, Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy, who was also former Minister, alleged that his movements were being closely watched and his phones tapped after he had flagged the “mafia activities” in Nellore about one-and-a-half years ago.

Fearing threat to his life, the veteran leader said, “I do not know whether the phones of my gunman and attender are also tapped. I am sure that my two phones and that of my personal assistants are being tapped. I am saying this on record and have no need to go off the record,” Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy said.

“I am surprised when my journey, along with my wife and son, from Hyderabad to Nellore after having lunch in a hotel yesterday has been revealed by a person from Venkatagiri over phone. I do not know whom to approach when my own partymen are behind this,” he said.

“I am speaking to my family members only by making video and audio calls on FaceTime and WhatsApp,” he said.

A member in the Cabinet of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy had drawn the ire of the YSRCP leadership after he expressed fears that the ruling party would bite the dust in the next Assembly elections in view of the people’s dissatisfaction with the government.

Following his outbursts, Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy was stripped of the party in-charge post. He was replaced by Nedrumalli Ramkumar Reddy, son of former Chief Minister Nedrumalli Janardhan Reddy.

If the party chose to go for early elections, the ruling party MLAs would be defeated, he had predicted.

He was the second YSRCP MLA from the undivided Nellore district, where the ruling party had bagged all the 10 Assembly seats in 2019, to make phone tapping allegation after Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy. The latter had added that he was using different phones for speaking to avoid getting tracked.

Both the leaders had aspired for a berth in the Cabinet when Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy revamped it half way through the five-year term. But they were disappointed when their names were left out.