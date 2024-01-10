ADVERTISEMENT

‘My phone was hacked’: YSRCP MLA lodges complaint

January 10, 2024 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy from Proddatur, lodged a police complaint, here on Tuesday, over the hacking of his mobile phone, alleging it to be part of a larger controversy against the party’s leaders.

Mr. Reddy formally called on Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal and submitted details pertaining to his complaint, where he claimed that his phone was hacked in order to politically destabilise him and expressed concern over the increasing reports of hacking.

Speaking to the media later, he said that the hacking attempt was going on for over a fortnight and suspected an Australian company to be the perpetrator; without naming anyone, he alleged that a ₹50 lakh deal was struck to defame him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US