‘My phone was hacked’: YSRCP MLA lodges complaint

January 10, 2024 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy from Proddatur, lodged a police complaint, here on Tuesday, over the hacking of his mobile phone, alleging it to be part of a larger controversy against the party’s leaders.

Mr. Reddy formally called on Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal and submitted details pertaining to his complaint, where he claimed that his phone was hacked in order to politically destabilise him and expressed concern over the increasing reports of hacking.

Speaking to the media later, he said that the hacking attempt was going on for over a fortnight and suspected an Australian company to be the perpetrator; without naming anyone, he alleged that a ₹50 lakh deal was struck to defame him.

