‘My main task is to develop 450 child-friendly villages’

From a humble background, Ganta Hymavathi, after putting 18 years experience at the grassroots as an NGO worker, finds her job as the chairperson of AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights satisfying in spite of the challenges that come along.

With tremendous passion to ensure implementation of child rights, Hymavathi, 39, a double post-graduate and a diploma holder in Hindi, who hails from Salur, has completed four months as head of child rights panel. “From my childhood days, I was interested to work for sanitation, drinking water, health and education in the rural and tribal areas. After completing studies, I worked as a teacher for a couple of years and subsequently joined Nature, an NGO as assistant project coordinator in Hukumpeta of Visakhapatnam district,” she told The Hindu.

She served as member of Child Welfare Committee for two terms in Viziangaram and worked extensively in the tribal and rural hamlets of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram district for nearly two decades.

Review meetings

“My main task is to develop 450 villages identified across 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh as child-friendly villages in next two years by holding series of meetings with the civil society organisations and NGOs,” she said.

The child-friendly villages mooted by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights should achieve zero child marriages, zero child labour, no dropout and active involvement of child activists in development. She said that the response to the review meetings held so far was quite encouraging.

Committees

“I want to complete visiting the length and breadth of the State within next few months and activate the child protection committees, which are functioning only on paper in most places.”

She expressed concern over the high incidence of child marriages in the State mainly in tribal and rural areas of Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Chittoor, Anantapur and West Godavari. During last three years, 3,000 child marriages were stopped by Child Line and various departments.

“Underage marriages are happening mainly due to poverty, lack of education and fear of getting involved in love affairs. As per GO Ms. No. 13, child protection committees need to be activated and the Child Line network should be extended to the rural areas,” she said.