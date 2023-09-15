‘My land - My country’ evoked good response in Vizianagaram, says BJP

September 15, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vizianagaram district president Nadukuditi Eswara Rao on Friday said that ‘My land - My Country’ programme evoked good response in all mandals of the district as it was aimed to make all generations know the importance of nature in day-to-day life and sacrifices made by soldiers for the protection of the nation.

He participated in soil and raw rice collection as part of the programme in places like Chigurukottapalli of Laveru mandal, Cheepurupally and Rajam.

The party Vizianagaram Assembly unit convener Bobbili Srinu also conducted a door-to-door campaign in Kothapeta, and other places of the city.

