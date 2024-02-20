My government, unlike TDP, has earnestly implemented welfare schemes, says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

February 20, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The State government released ₹78.53 crore towards the fifth tranche of YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa on Tuesday. It will benefit 10,132 women who got married between October and December 2023. The money would be directly credited into the bank accounts of the girls’ mothers. So far, a total of ₹427.27 crore has been disbursed to 56,194 beneficiaries under the scheme.

Releasing the amount with the click of a button virtually from the camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy made a comparison of the benefits extended to beneficiaries under the YSRCP and TDP governments.

“The TDP government implemented the scheme superficially, and left out 17,709 beneficiaries. In comparison, my government has been implementing the scheme with the best of intentions and commitment. While SC, ST, BC, and minority beneficiaries got ₹40,000, ₹50,000, ₹35,000, and ₹50,000 respectively during TDP rule, the present government has increased it to ₹1,00,000, ₹1,00,000 ₹50,000 and ₹1,00,000 respectively,” he said.

“Differently-abled people were promised a dole of ₹1,00,000 and construction workers ₹20,000 under the TDP rule. Under YSRCP rule, that amount has been increased to ₹1,50,000 and ₹40,000 respectively. Similarly, incentives for SC/ST beneficiaries opting for inter-caste marriage went up to ₹1,20,000 from ₹75,000, while it was raised to ₹75,000 from ₹50,000 for BC beneficiaries,” the Chief Minister said.

“The scheme aims at encouraging girls from the poor SC, ST, BC, minority communities and construction worker families and the disabled to pursue education at the college level. In order to be eligible for the scheme, the government has mandated that both newly-weds should have completed Class X, and has also fixed the marriage eligibility age at 18 for girls and 21 for boys,” Mr. Jagan said.

‘Education the only way’

The stipulations will ensure that the girls complete their basic schooling, and then, aided by the YSRCP government’s welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena, they would be encouraged to go for higher studies, the Chief Minister noted.

“Education is the only way that can lift people out of poverty. If a woman is educated in a household, it becomes easier for her children to follow in her footsteps. The government has been earnestly implementing these schemes, he said,” adding that the newlyweds need not visit the Sub-Registrar’s office to obtain a marriage certificate, and that they can do so by going to their nearby village and ward secretariats.

Some of the beneficiaries from several districts spoke via video-conference during the event and expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for implementing the scheme.

Social Welfare Minister M. Nagarjuna, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and other senior officials were among those present.