My fight is beyond the ghee adulteration issue, asserts Pawan Kalyan

Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has stated that his ongoing tirade for protection of Sanatana Dharma has been on for the last five years and the stoic silence of the community has taken it to a boiling point.

At the ‘Varahi public meeting’ organised here on Thursday, Mr. Kalyan asked the public, especially the national media, not to take a constricted view of his response to the issue surrounding the alleged use of adulterated ghee at Tirumala.

This response is evidently targeted at the remarks made by a section of the media on Mr. Pawan’s alleged attempts to blow a ghee adulteration subject into a communal issue, pitting two faiths against each other.

“No, this is not just about ghee adulteration. My patience reached a flash point with this sensitive issue, to which many preferred to remain unmoved. Their silence further prodded me to take up this fight”, he said, referring to a section of politicians and film personalities who, according to him, selectively raised their voice against attacks on particular faiths.

Responding to the Supreme Court’s remarks on the ‘attempts to politicise the issue’ even when a probe was on, he recalled that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu had made the statement in an internal meeting of NDA members, comprising MPs and MLAs, and had not gone to the press, as observed by the Supreme Court.

“I have the highest regard for judiciary. However, I want to remind that I have been referring to instances related to violation of sanctity by the TTD’s erstwhile trust board members during the last five years”, he said.

Responding to the attack by YSRCP leaders for personally targeting Mr. Jagan, he clarified that he had never blamed the then Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the issue, but only pointed an accusing finger against the trust board formed by his government. “Did I ever say Jagan made the laddus with his hands? I only asked him to stay accountable to the misdeeds occurred in his regime”.

Referring to YSRCP leaders moving the Supreme Court on the ghee issue, the Deputy Chief Minister appealed to the judiciary to gauge Mr. Jagan’s integrity by going through the scores of cases pending against him.