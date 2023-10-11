My father is suffering from dehydration in Rajamahendravaram prison, says Lokesh

October 11, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - GUNTUR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been suffering from dehydration in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison for the last one week, says his son and party national general secretary Lokesh.

Addressing the media after attending the CID investigation in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) alignment case for the second day on October 11 (Wednesday), Mr. Lokesh expressed concern over the health condition of his father in the prison.

“My mother Bhuvaneswari and wife Brahmani informed me about Mr. Naidu’s health condition on Tuesday night. They are concerned about the poor facilities being provided to him in the prison. As per the protocol, Mr. Naidu is entitled to get Class-A facilities as he is not found guilty in any case,” Mr. Lokesh said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Naidu had informed my mother that was not keeping well due to dehydration, Mr. Lokesh said, and attributed it to the rising temperatures in the State in general, and Rajamahendravaram in particular.

Mr. Lokesh reiterated that Mr. Naidu had been incarcerated in prison for the 32 days because of political vendetta.

“The YSRCP government is not treating him with the dignity he deserves and not following protocol in prison,” Mr. Lokesh alleged.

He exhorted the people to ponder over the “illegal arrest” of Mr. Naidu by the YSRCP government.

“The YSRCP government is punishing Mr. Naidu as he developed Andhra Pradesh, brought industries to the State, and created employment for the youth by upskilling them,” Mr. Lokesh said, and added that the State’s development would suffer and none would dare to take innovative decisions in the future if political persecution continued.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.