My family and coaches have stood by me through thick and thin: Jyothi Surekha

October 13, 2023 07:13 am | Updated 07:13 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Shuttling between countries and cities, archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who returned from Asian Games 2023 with gold medals in three different categories, hardly has time to breathe as felicitation programmes, interviews, meeting with officials pack her day.

The international archer came home to Vijayawada on Wednesday and will be leaving for her training at the National Centre for Excellence in Sonipat in four days to prepare for the Asian Championships going to be held from November 4.

In the little time she gets to spend at home, she reveals how it all started. Born in July 1996 at Challapalli in Krishna district, Jyothi Surekha was always encouraged to take part in sports.

Her father, Vennam Surendra Kumar, himself was a Kabaddi player. “But, neither I nor anyone from my family could make it big. We wanted her to fulfil our dreams and she has made us proud. We knew she would shine, but the heights she has achieved was beyond our imagination,” Mr. Surendra Kumar says.

It was swimming that happened to Jyothi Surekha that brought her laurels, before archery.

“At the age of 4, I swam in the river Krishna for 4.5 kilometres, which brought my name in the Limca Book of Records. I won a few medals too. But, my parents (Surendra Kumar Vennam and Sri Durga) analysed my skills and admitted me to archery classes,” she says, in her soft and composed voice.

The most important asset that an archer should have is focus, she says, adding that it is her focus on the goal that helps her keep calm during the game. It was her unwavering focus, along with her physique, that made her parents realise that she is cut out for archery.

For someone who has won 53 international medals and 62 national ones, all by the age of 27, she has not let the victory get to her head. “My parents have always supported me emotionally, every time a doubt crossed my mind. It was always my coaches J. Rama Rao and Jiwanjot Singh Teja and parents who stood by me through thick and thin,” the renowned archer says.

Archery is a costly game. The equipment, with arrows and bows, cost around ₹3 lakh. She thanks the Centre and State governments and also private organisations that have been helping sportspersons through Corporate Social Responsibility.

In view of her achievements, the Arjuna awardee was appointed as the Deputy Collector of NTR district last year under Sports quota.

The archer met NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao and Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar later on October 12 (Thursday). The duo congratulated her on her achievements and wished her best for the upcoming events.