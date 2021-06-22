My dream is to make women entrepreneurs, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues and others during the release of the second tranche of YSR Cheyutha benefit on Tuesday.

GUNTUR

22 June 2021 18:37 IST

CM releases second tranche of YSR Cheyutha benefit

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released the second tranche of YSR Cheyutha benefit crediting ₹4,339.39 crore into the accounts of 23.14 lakh women beneficiaries.

Under the scheme, a financial assistance of ₹18,750 would be provided every year to women belonging to SC, ST, BC and minorities in the age group of 45-60 to support their families financially. So far, the State government has spent ₹8,943 crore on this scheme in the last two years.

“This is yet another scheme close to my heart and it fulfils my dream of seeing women as entrepreneurs. Our government had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with multinational companies such as Amul, Allana, ITC, HUL, P&G and Reliance, and several banks to support women entrepreneurs to establish grocery stores, dairy farms and other businesses. Through this scheme, around 78,000 women have started grocery stores, where goods will be supplied below the market rate to help them earn an additional profit of around ₹10,000. Similarly, 1.19 lakh women have opted for dairy sector and are getting an additional income of ₹5-15 on each litre of milk supplied to Amul. Also, around 70,000 women have shown interest in rearing sheep and goat units to increase their family income,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In the first year, the State government had provided ₹1,510 crore for the beneficiaries of YSR Cheyutha through banks.

Call centre

He said if any eligible beneficiary was left out, she could apply at the village secretariat concerned and the applications would be verified immediately and the benefits would be provided. The government had set up YSR Cheyutha Call Centre 0866-2468899, 9392917899 to connect the beneficiaries with corporate companies and banks. A command control centre was also set up to monitor the call centre and provide training and assistance to the beneficiaries.

About six lakh widows, single and specially-abled women in the said age group, who were already receiving monthly social pensions, were also entitled for the scheme. The beneficiary could use the amount as per her wish without any restrictions.

Priority to women’s welfare

Reiterating that the government gave priority to women’s welfare, the Chief Minister stated that the government had made laws to provide 50% reservation to women in all nominated posts and nominated works, which had never happened before in any State.

“We have two senior women leaders in the State Cabinet, the Deputy Chief Minister and the Home Minister, and we have even brought the Disha Bill which is yet to be approved by the Centre. Special Disha police stations have been set up in each district to crack down on crime against women and Public Prosecutors have also been appointed to oversee Disha cases in each district. We had brought Disha and Abhay apps for immediate help for women in distress. Besides, 900 mobile patrolling teams were also set up, especially in those sensitive areas where crime is likely to occur. A woman police officer has been appointed in the village and ward secretariats,’’ said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.