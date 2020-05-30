My actions aimed at eradicating poverty: Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that all his actions are aimed at lifting people out of poverty. In a message delivered to the people to mark the one-year rule of the YSRCP government, Mr. Jagan said he had derived ultimate happiness in taking the welfare schemes to the doorstep of the people.

“During my political journey spanning 11 years, I have visited every village and covered every constituency in the State. I have also seen the sufferings, travails of ordinary people and hence decided to lift the people out of poverty,” said Mr. Jagan in a personal note.

Stating that ‘Navatatnalu’ had been designed as a manifesto, the Chief Minister said all his welfare schemes had been aimed at delivering the benefits to every section of society irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

“I have taken decisions aimed at protecting the interests of six crore people of the State, including the vast number of sisters and mothers. I am happy that I have fulfilled 90 per cent of promises,” said Mr. Jagan.

However, the Opposition was making a hue and cry over issues like allotment of house sites. They were arguing in courts against every decision of the government taken in interest of the poor. “Even as we are giving land to the houseless, they are filing cases in the courts,” he said.

Recollecting the corruption is rooted in Janmabhoomi committees, Mr. Jagan said the committee members used to demand bribe for every scheme but now, his government was ensuring that pension were door-delivered to every beneficiary on first of every month.