MVGR staff stage protest demanding salaries

They narrate woes to MANSAS chairperson Ashok

MVGR College of Engineering staff members requested MANSAS chairperson and former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju to ensure payment of June month salaries and arrears of April and May as they were unable to lead normal life in the absence of financial resources.

They met him and explained their grievances at length on Saturday evening at the latter’s residence.

Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju reportedly told them that he was not being allowed to utilise funds available with MANSAS Trust owing to the ‘non-cooperation’ of the Endowment department officials who had written to banks not to accept change of authorised signatories without the resolutions of the board.

Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that there was no authorised board as he was reinstated as the board chairperson with the High Court’s order. He said that the chairman’s proceedings were sufficient to change the authorised signatories to utilise the funds for the smooth running of the educational institutions, including MVGR College of Engineering. He felt that the actions of the Endowment officials were nothing but violation of the court orders.

The college faculty members and staff urged him to sort out legal and administrative problems as early as possible and facilitate payment of their salaries and arrears.

Earlier, the employees staged a protest at MANSAS office, demanding that the Executive Officer of the Endowments department take immediate action to accept proposals of MANSAS chairperson. They said their lives turned miserable with the ongoing legal and administrative tangles in the trust.