March 05, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The annual festival of Mutyalamma temple at Kothapet in the Fort City began on Sunday. The celebrations are of great significance to the residents who believe that the deity protected them from communicable diseases. YSRCP leaders Pilla Vijaykumar and Avanapu Vikram, Vizianagaram DCMS chairperson A. Bhavana and others participated in the programmes. Chairman of the temple committee Maddala Bhaskara Rao said cultural activities would be conducted every day till March 9, 2023.