Muttamsetti recalls Gidugu’s contribution to Telugu language

‘Students need to learn other languages along with Telugu’

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has expressed happiness that the State-level function on the 158th birth anniversary of visionary writer Gidugu Rammurthy Panthulu, who had presented colloquial Telugu language, as an invaluable treasure to posterity, is being held in the city.

The Minister inaugurated the programme at YVS Murthy Auditorium at Andhra University campus on Sunday. He garlanded a portrait of Gidugu Rammurthy and paid tributes on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that it was a matter of pride that Gidugu Rammurthy belonged to the North Andhra region. Telugu, which was born thousands of years ago, was one among the ancient languages in the world. He called upon everyone to ensure that the younger generation was told about the greatness of Telugu language. The Minister, however, underlined the need to learn other languages along with Telugu.

He explained that this was the reason for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy introducing English medium in schools from Classes 1 to 10. The government, has, however made it compulsory to learn Telugu as one of the subjects. He said that students have to learn other languages along with Telugu, if they have to stay ahead in the competitive world.

Chairman of the Official Language Committee Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad said the birth anniversary of Gidugu Rammurthy was being celebrated as ‘Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam’ in recognition of his immense contribution to the promotion of Telugu among the rural masses.

The book ‘Telugu Sahityam – Samajam – Charitra,’ jointly authored by Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad and Chandu Subba Rao, was released on the occasion.

Anakapalle MP B.V. Satyavathi, Joint Collector P. Arun Babu, MLAs Tippala Nagi Reddy and Karanam Dharmasri, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, AP State Creativity and Culture Commission Chairperson Vangapandu Usha, E&WIDC Chairman Malla Vijaya Prasad, DCMS Chairperson Palla Chinathalli and Gidugu Rammurthy’s grandson G. Nageswara Rao were among those present.