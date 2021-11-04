Muttamsetti inaugurates surgery ward at Paderu

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday inaugurated a surgery ward at the Paderu district hospital.

Speaking to reporters after the inauguration, the Minister said that locals from Agency areas will no longer have to travel all the way to Visakhapatnam for surgeries as the newly-inaugurated surgery ward will cater to their needs. The Minister appreciated the efforts taken by Collector A. Mallikarjuna and Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer R. Gopalakrishna in establishing the surgery ward.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had expressed his commitment to setting up a medical college at Paderu to improve the healthcare infrastructure in the Agency, and said that work on it had already begun. The ITDA in coordination with Aarogyasri has conducted five medical camps till now in various mandals for the tribals. The tribals should utilise all the welfare schemes being provided by the government, he said, adding that vacant posts in the health department would be filled soon. The government is also conducting job melas keeping in view the unemployment among tribal youth, he stated.

Boosting tourism

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that tourist spots in the Agency are being developed to attract more visitors. “With a budget of ₹35 crore, we are going to construct a freedom fighters’ museum at Tajangi in Chintapalle mandal. The museum will reflect the traditions of the tribals,” he said. Mr. Srinivasa Rao felicitated Mr. Gopalakrishna and health staff on the occasion.