Muttamsetti, Ganta join hands for VSP struggle

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 February 2021 00:39 IST

This is the first time since 2019 that the two have shared a stage

Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and Visakhapatnam North MLA and TDP leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao shared the stage in the ongoing agitation against the proposed privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), at the Steel Plant Gate at Kurmannapalem here on Friday.

The two leaders had parted ways after Mr. Muttamsetti joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and was given a party ticket from Bheemunipatnam Assembly constituency from where he emerged successful. Mr. Ganta reportedly tried to join the YSRCP but his efforts proved futile. This is the first time after the general elections in 2019 that the two leaders shared the stage.

They extended their support to the workers, trade union leaders and others, who launched a relay hunger strike at the steel plant gate on Friday. CPI National Secretary K. Narayana, who was also on the stage, sought that the two leaders invite the presidents of their respective parties, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and N. Chandrababu Naidu, on to a common stage to oppose the privatisation of VSP.

The Visakhapatnam North MLA signed a letter addressed to the Assembly Speaker after inaugurating a relay hunger strike against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, being undertaken by ‘Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee’ at Kurmannapalem.

Addressing the trade union leaders who were participating in the relay hunger strike, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that he had tendered the resignation in the ‘Speaker’s format’ in view of the criticism being made by some political leaders over his resignation, and appealed to the Speaker to accept it. He said that he would now participate in all agitations against the privatisation of VSP.

He said that the Prime Minister was unlikely to respond to letters and opined that a special meeting of the Assembly be convened and a resolution adopted against the privatisation of VSP. He also sought that the Chief Minister lead the delegation of MPs to Delhi.

It may be recalled that Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao had announced his resignation as MLA and told reporters in Visakhapatnam on February 7 that he had sent his resignation letter to the Speaker and that he would send another letter in the Speaker’s format later. He had also announced the formation of a non-political JAC to oppose the proposed privatisation of VSP.

Meanwhile, the indefinite fast launched by former MLA and TDP Parliamentary district president Palla Srinivas continued for the third day on Friday. CPI National secretary Narayana, TDP State president K. Atchannaidu, former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy were among those who called on the fasting TDP leader.