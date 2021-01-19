Muttamsetti criticises Somufor announcing ‘rath yatra’

‘BJP leaders should focus on the aspects where State will gain’

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao came down heavily on BJP’s State president Somu Veerraju for proposing to launch a ‘rath yatra’ from January 20.

Addressing the media here on Monday, the Minister said that BJP leaders like Somu Veerraju should focus on the aspects where the State would stand to benefit.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that BJP leaders should speak to the Union government to speed up various projects such as the railway zone and to get new projects for the State instead of trying to create problems.

He alleged that the BJP has two divisions in the State – one that is original and believes in core ideology of the party and RSS and the other that follows the instructions given by TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

“I believe Mr. Veerraju is a dedicated worker of the party and belongs to the first division and he should not fall into the trap of Mr. Naidu,” he said.

He questioned the intention of the ‘Rath Yatra’ and said that it would disturb peace in the State.

“Mr. Advani took up a ‘rath yatra’ when the BJP was in the opposition. Now BJP is the ruling party at the Centre and the State party leaders should follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who involved all parties and religious faith during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. Mr. Modi demonstrated the secular power of India, but in the State, the party leaders are focussing on driving the wedge,” he said.

He also questioned why BJP had kept quiet when Mr. Naidu had demolished over 40 temples during the pushkaram and not appreciate Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, for ordering the reconstruction of seven temples.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Lord Rama belongs to all and he is not the sole property of the BJP. “Even in YSR Congress Party there are Hindus, who compromise over 90%, and even they offer prayers to Rama,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.