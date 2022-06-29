Must aim at 175 seats in 2024 polls: Peddireddy

Unlike TDP, implementing manifesto is our strength, he says

YSR Congress Party cadres must aim at ensuring party candidates’ victory in all the 175 Assembly seats in the State in the 2024 elections, Energy, Forest, Environment, Science and Technology, Mines and Geology Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy told party cadres at the plenary sessions of the Sri Sathya Sai and Anantapur districts on Tuesday.

Addressing party cadres at Anantapur and Puttaparthi separately on Tuesday, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said: “Sticking truthfully to the party manifesto and implementing every word of it is our strength, unlike the Telugu Desam Party, which had made 600 promises in the manifesto and later removed it from their website.”

Comparing the governance of N. Chandrababu Naidu and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is like comparing two different unequal worlds “Hell and Heaven”, said the Minister mocking the TDP’s promise of one job per house if Naidu came to power and in practice removing 2 lakh contract workers. In a unique gesture, Mr. Jagan had created 4 lakh jobs by introducing the secretariat and volunteers system in the State, he added.

Giving house sites to 30 lakh people without any discrimination of caste, creed or religion and implementing all the welfare schemes along with development had paid dividends to the party, which won the Atmakur Assembly byelection with a handsome margin, he said.

Anantapur MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy and Puttaparthi MLA Duddukunta Sreedhar Reddy in addition to party district president Kapu Ramachandrareddy attended the plenary.