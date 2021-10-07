Muslims seek burial grounds in all mandals

‘Chief Minister should also allocate land for construction of mosques’

Andhra Pradesh State Minorities Finance Corporation Limited Director Mohammed Nasir on Thursday urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to allocate land for burial grounds for minority community. A total of 39 co-opted members of various municipalities, mandal praja parishads and Zilla Parishad of the Vizianagaram district met here and discussed about various grievances of the community.

Speaking as the chief guest, Mr. Nasir said that final rites could not be performed as per Islamic customs with the lack of burial grounds in many mandals and villages. He has also urged the Chief Minister for allocation of lands for mosques since many families were unable to offer worship collectively. Mr. Nasir said that Mr. Jagan ensured respectable number of representation for Muslims in local bodies. Several co-opted members vowed to strengthen the party in their mandals.