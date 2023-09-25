Muslims join Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations in Tirupati

September 25, 2023 01:55 am | Updated September 24, 2023 11:30 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A large congregation representing the Muslim community joined the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations, organised by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) at the Municipal Corporation junction in Tirupati on Sunday and participated in the prayers.

The party pitched a tent at this spot ever since its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in the skill development scam and began participating in relay hunger strike. As a show of communal harmony, members of the Muslim community, wearing skull caps and burqa joined the camp in large numbers on Sunday, offered prayers to Lord Ganesha, broke coconuts and offered Harathi.

On the invitation of the TDP leaders, led by former MLA M. Sugunamma, city President V. Vijay Kumar and corporator R.C. Munikrishna, they also sat on a hunger strike as a show of support for Mr. Naidu. The community also carried the ‘I am with CBN’ placards offered by the TDP leaders. Many stayed back to join the party leaders in consuming the Prasadam, which marked the end of the relay hunger strike.

