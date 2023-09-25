ADVERTISEMENT

Muslims join Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations in Tirupati

September 25, 2023 01:55 am | Updated September 24, 2023 11:30 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The community also carried the ‘I am with CBN’ placards offered by the TDP leaders

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Muslim community participate in the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations organised by the TDP in support of their jailed President N. Chandrababu Naidu in Tirupati on Sunday.

A large congregation representing the Muslim community joined the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations, organised by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) at the Municipal Corporation junction in Tirupati on Sunday and participated in the prayers.

The party pitched a tent at this spot ever since its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in the skill development scam and began participating in relay hunger strike. As a show of communal harmony, members of the Muslim community, wearing skull caps and burqa joined the camp in large numbers on Sunday, offered prayers to Lord Ganesha, broke coconuts and offered Harathi.

On the invitation of the TDP leaders, led by former MLA M. Sugunamma, city President V. Vijay Kumar and corporator R.C. Munikrishna, they also sat on a hunger strike as a show of support for Mr. Naidu. The community also carried the ‘I am with CBN’ placards offered by the TDP leaders. Many stayed back to join the party leaders in consuming the Prasadam, which marked the end of the relay hunger strike.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

islam

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US