Muslims distribute clay Ganesh idols in Vizianagaram

September 17, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao

New Madras Textiles proprietor Mohammed Faizen Farook distributed 1,000 clay Ganesh idols in Vizianagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

New Madras Textiles proprietor Mohammed Faizen Farook and his family members distributed clay Ganesh idols to devotees in Vizianagaram.

Mr. Farook, who has been distributing the idols for the last five years, gave away around 1,000 idols to the devotees at his shop on the Mahatma Gandhi Road.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Eswar Kaushik, Cheyutha Foundation president M. Ramu lauded Mr. Farook and his family members for this initiative. “Vizianagaram is known for religious harmony. People here respect each other irrespective of their religious belief,” said Mr. Farook.

