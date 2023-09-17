HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Muslims distribute clay Ganesh idols in Vizianagaram

September 17, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
New Madras Textiles proprietor Mohammed Faizen Farook distributed 1,000 clay Ganesh idols in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

New Madras Textiles proprietor Mohammed Faizen Farook distributed 1,000 clay Ganesh idols in Vizianagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

New Madras Textiles proprietor Mohammed Faizen Farook and his family members distributed clay Ganesh idols to devotees in Vizianagaram.

Mr. Farook, who has been distributing the idols for the last five years, gave away around 1,000 idols to the devotees at his shop on the Mahatma Gandhi Road.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Eswar Kaushik, Cheyutha Foundation president M. Ramu lauded Mr. Farook and his family members for this initiative. “Vizianagaram is known for religious harmony. People here respect each other irrespective of their religious belief,” said Mr. Farook.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / festivals

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.