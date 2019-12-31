Muslim women decry CAA, take out rally in Anantapur

Muslim minority women took out a massive rally in Anantapur on Teusday from the Clock Tower junction decrying the Central government’s decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA). Clad in burkas, these women marched with placards that read ‘We are Indians by choice; We are Indians not by chance’.
Economic crisis
Highlighting the rising unemployment scenario, they said, “We are witnessing an economic crisis which will only be intensified if more people were to enter our country.”
Raising demands for repealing the Act, they criticised the Centre for singling out the Muslim community and for making them feel excluded and disoriented.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.