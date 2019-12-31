Andhra Pradesh

Muslim women decry CAA, take out rally in Anantapur

Muslim women taking out a rally in Anantapur to protest against the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act on Tuesdays.

Muslim women taking out a rally in Anantapur to protest against the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act on Tuesdays.   | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Muslim minority women took out a massive rally in Anantapur on Teusday from the Clock Tower junction decrying the Central government’s decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA). Clad in burkas, these women marched with placards that read ‘We are Indians by choice; We are Indians not by chance’.

Economic crisis

Highlighting the rising unemployment scenario, they said, “We are witnessing an economic crisis which will only be intensified if more people were to enter our country.”

Raising demands for repealing the Act, they criticised the Centre for singling out the Muslim community and for making them feel excluded and disoriented.

