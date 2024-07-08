ADVERTISEMENT

Muslim organisations organise ‘Justice for Karishma’ rally in Vijayawada

Published - July 08, 2024 09:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of various Muslim organisations organised a peace rally titled ‘Justice for Karishma’, here on Monday. They demanded stern action against the madrasa management, where the girl, Shaik Karishma, who was pursuing Arabic course in the madrasa located at Ajit Singh Nagar, died under mysterious circumstances on June 28.

Her parents, Shaik Mastan Bi and Sk. Subhani, suspected foul play over the death of their daughter and demanded a thorough probe into the incident. Members of various masjids’ committees expressed concern over the death of Karishma and demanded action on Sahi Parvez, the organiser of the madrasa.

The leaders allege that the organiser was running the madrasa without obtaining permission from the Education Department and did not possess the required qualification. Leaders Sk. Sanaullah, Shaik Ghouse, Fazal, Hafeez, Sh. Khader, Muneer, Rehaman and others participated in the peace rally.

