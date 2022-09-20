Chennai-based Muslim couple Subeena Banu and Abdul Ghani on Tuesday made a donations worth ₹1.02 crore to the Tirumala Titupati Devasthanams (TTD). They donated furniture and utensils worth ₹87 lakh for the newly constructed Sri Padmavati rest house and a demand draft for ₹15 lakh for S.V. Anna Prasadam Trust. The couple handed over the DD to TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy inside the temple.
Muslim couple’s gesture to TTD
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.