Muslim couple’s gesture to TTD

Chennai-based Muslim couple Subeena Banu and Abdul Ghani on Tuesday made a donations worth ₹1.02 crore to the Tirumala Titupati Devasthanams (TTD). They donated furniture and utensils worth ₹87 lakh for the newly constructed Sri Padmavati rest house and a demand draft for ₹15 lakh for S.V. Anna Prasadam Trust. The couple handed over the DD to TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy inside the temple.