Musical programme brings out essence of Annamayya compositions

The musical programme ‘Sri Sri Sri Annamacharya Sangeetha Nrutyotsavam’, organised by Bharat Arts Academy and ABC Foundation here on Sunday, brought out the essence of the various compositions penned by the saint poet.

Mahati auditorium came alive as the audience gave a thunderous response to the day-long concert.

ABC Foundation president ‘Lion’ Kadiri Venkata Ramana Rao and academy’s president Lalitha Rao called the event an attempt to not only introduce the younger generation to classical music and dance forms but also kindle in them spiritual fervour and a passion for Indian culture.

MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who took part as the chief guest, hailed the organisers for their sincere attempt to draw the children’s attention way from modern trends and towards classical art forms.

The presence of Tallapaka Hari Narayanacharyulu, a direct descendent of Annamacharya lineage, turned out to be an added attraction.

TTD trust board member P. Ashok Kumar, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, Additional Superintendent of Police E. Supraja and social activist P.C. Rayulu took part.