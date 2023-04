April 20, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - GUNTUR

A music workshop was conducted at the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Guntur, by an NGO Routes 2 Roots from New Delhi on Thursday.

The workshop was inaugurated by the Principal Honeny Mehta. About 300 children from Class V to IX participated in the workshop held by Jyothsna Lakshmi from Hyderabad.