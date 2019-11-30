Music to farmers’ ears: groundwater level rises in Prakasam

Thanks to bountiful rains, the groundwater level in the drought-prone Prakasam district has improved to a healthy 14.61 metres below ground level (BGL).

The water recharge has occurred maximum in the basin between Krishna and Penner as also in the region fed by Gundalakamma, Musi, Manneru and Paleru rivers bringing cheer to the farmers who have taken up cultivation in over 2.32 lakh hectares for kharif season.

October was the wettest month in the district aiding groundwater recharge of about 64 tmcft, explains Ground Water Deputy Director A. Madhav Rao while taking note of the piezometer readings from 93 sites in the district. This has come as a big relief to farmers in the district as it has been in the grip of severe drought in the last five years.

The groundwater is available at a depth of a mere 0.83 metre BGL in Ulichi village in the coastal region when compared to 60.38 metres BGL in Nikrampalli in western Prakasam.

The rainfall received so far during the year was 623.50 mm as against the average of 719 mm. As a result, the availability of groundwater has improved by 5.3 metres compared to the corresponding period last year and by 8 metres when compared to the level in May this year, as northeast and southwest monsoon have both contributed to rainfall in the district.

The drawal of groundwater is to the extent of 40 tmcft during kharif and 20 tmcft in rabi season through the 1.34 lakh borewells geo-tagged by the Ground Water Department for effective monitoring, says Mr. Rao.

Curbs on borewells

Digging of borewells has been banned in 63 over-exploited villages in the western parts of the district. The number may go up to 124 during the next review as the water drawn has been several times more than the water recharged, department sources indicate.

Groundwater is available at a depth of less than 8 metres BGL in 16 mandals and between 8 to 20 metres BGL in 27 other mandals and over more than 20 metres BGL in the rest of 13 mandals.