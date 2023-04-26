ADVERTISEMENT

Music, games and more at SRM-AP’s cultural fest

April 26, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Bollywood singer and songwriter Armaan Malik performing at the event, at SRM University-AP.

The sprawling campus of SRM University-AP reverberated with energy as singer and songwriter Armaan Malik enthralled the audience with a concert at the INFINITUS-2023 grand cultural fiesta that concluded on Monday.

The 3,000-odd crowd, including students from other universities, descended at the venue that offered something for everybody. Over 50 competitions in various activities kept the youth busy through the event.

The three-day event gave students a platform to let their hair down and unwind with names like Lost Stories, the renowned dance music exports in India, Hyderabad-based rock band Akshar, DJ Night by DJ Kim, cultural programmes including western and classical music and dance, theatre, creative arts segment, anime contests, quiz competitions, e-Sports and photography contests to name a few regaling the audience.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice-Chancellor, SRM University-AP Manoj K. Arora inaugurated the cultural festival on April 22 in the presence of Pro Vice-Chancellor D. Narayana Rao, Registrar R. Prem Kumar and others. “The best part of INFINITUS-2023 is that is an event of the students, by the student and for the students,” said Prof. Arora and emphasised that co-curricular activities are important to develop students into well-rounded personalities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US