Music, games and more at SRM-AP’s cultural fest

April 26, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Bollywood singer and songwriter Armaan Malik performing at the event, at SRM University-AP.

The sprawling campus of SRM University-AP reverberated with energy as singer and songwriter Armaan Malik enthralled the audience with a concert at the INFINITUS-2023 grand cultural fiesta that concluded on Monday.

The 3,000-odd crowd, including students from other universities, descended at the venue that offered something for everybody. Over 50 competitions in various activities kept the youth busy through the event.

The three-day event gave students a platform to let their hair down and unwind with names like Lost Stories, the renowned dance music exports in India, Hyderabad-based rock band Akshar, DJ Night by DJ Kim, cultural programmes including western and classical music and dance, theatre, creative arts segment, anime contests, quiz competitions, e-Sports and photography contests to name a few regaling the audience.

Vice-Chancellor, SRM University-AP Manoj K. Arora inaugurated the cultural festival on April 22 in the presence of Pro Vice-Chancellor D. Narayana Rao, Registrar R. Prem Kumar and others. “The best part of INFINITUS-2023 is that is an event of the students, by the student and for the students,” said Prof. Arora and emphasised that co-curricular activities are important to develop students into well-rounded personalities.

