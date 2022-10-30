Music for Nuzvid veena lovers as artisans plan to go for online sale

The website also to highlight the history of Nuzvid, the artisans and their achievements

Rajulapudi Srinivas
October 30, 2022 01:20 IST

Shaik Mabu, a recipient of the YSR Lifetime Achievement Award, making a veena at his house at Nuzvid in Krishna district. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The artisans of Nuzvid in Eluru district, who have been making veenas for more than 100 years, are planning to design their own website and launch online sale soon.

“For the first time, we are launching a website to improve the sale of veenas. Artistes can go through the veenas online and purchase the instruments of their choice,” says Meera and Sons Veena Makers’ Welfare Society president Shaik Mabu Saheb.

The Nuzvid veena has good demand and is famous the world over. The artisans of the historic town have sold some thousands of instruments so far, and also presented them to many artistes, he says.

“Artistes and music lovers have so far been visiting our houses to buy the veenas. Such visitors to Nuzvid include even public representatives,” a veena maker, Shaik Jani, tells The Hindu.

Society vice-president Sk. Nurjahan says the decision to start the online business was taken at a meeting. The website will highlight the history of Nuzvid, the artisans and their achievements besides displaying different types of veenas.

“With the launch of online sale, we can showcase Nuzvid and the famous musical instrument across the globe,” says Mr. Mabu.

A music lover and buyer, Prasad, feels the decision of the artisans to launch online sale is good news for veena players.

“We will keep our information in the public domain soon for the convenience of artistes, musical centres, home decors and students,” says Mr. Jani said.

