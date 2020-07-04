Museum will be established at Alluri’s birthplace: Minister

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao garlanding the statues of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju and his mother Suryanarayanamma in the memorial hall at Pandrangi, the birthplace of the revolutionary leader, in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 July 2020 22:23 IST

‘Will strive to ensure that one of the new districts is named after him’

The district administration organised birth anniversary celebrations of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju at Pandrangi, the birthplace of the revolutionary leader, in the district on Saturday.

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao, A.P. Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad and a few others paid floral tributes to the statue of Alluri and recalled his services to the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that a museum will be established at Pandrangi with a budget of ₹2 crore and with another ₹50 lakh a park at K.D. Peta in Golugonda mandal, where he was buried, will be developed.

The two projects will be finished by the next birth anniversary celebrations, the Minister said.

The Minister said that he would strive to ensure that one of the new districts is named after Alluri Sitarama Raju

“In Padmanabham mandal, a junior college will be set up and it would be named after Alluri. The long-pending bridge construction work at Pandrangi will be also done. Pandrangi will be developed as a mandal headquarters,” he said.

Mr. Lakshmi Prasad said that the history of Alluri Sitarama Raju, who is also called as ‘Mannem Dora,’ should be in books and taught to the future generations. He appealed the Tourism Minister to make efforts to install the statue of Alluri in Parliament.

Narsipatnam MLA P. Umashankar Ganesh paid rich tributes to Alluri at Alluri Park at K.D. Peta in Golugonda mandal.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer S. Venkateswar and Paderu MLA K. Bhagya Lakshmi paid floral tributes to the statue of the revolutionary leader at the ITDA office and recalled his services to the nation.

Members of the BJP, CPI(M), SFI and a few others took part in the celebrations.