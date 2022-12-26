ADVERTISEMENT

President inaugurates ‘PRASAD’ project to create a slew of facilities at Srisailam

December 26, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - NANDYAL

Murmu offers prayers at temple, later interacts with Chenchu tribal women

A.D. Rangarajan

President Droupadi Murmu looking at a photo display during the launch of PRASAD project at Srisailam on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

President of India Droupadi Murmu inaugurated ‘PRASAD’ project at the tourism facilitation centre in the pilgrim town of Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. She was accompanied by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

The hill town will get a pilgrim complex, amenities centres at Hatakeswaram and Sikhareswaram, renovation of the Pushkarini, aesthetic illumination at the temple, laying of Krishnaveni Road from bus station to Pathalaganga, an amphitheatre, sound and light show, digital intervention, parking areas, a toilet complex, souvenir shops, food courts, ATM and banking services with a total outlay of ₹48.03 crore under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD).

The Presidential entourage was formally ushered into the shrine where Ms. Murmu and others offered prayers to the deity of Mallikarjuna Swamy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K. Satyanarayana, State Ministers Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (finance), R.K. Roja (tourism and culture), Member of Parliament P. Brahmananda Reddy, MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy, Government of India Secretary (tourism) Arvind Singh, AP Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director K. Kannababu, Collector Manazir Jeelani Samoon, Tourism Development Chairman Varaprasad Reddy and Superintendent of Police Raghuveer Reddy were present.

Ms. Murmu also visited Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Spoorthi Kendram, where she was accorded a ceremonial reception with Chenchu tribal dance form by the kendra’s president T.G. Venkatesh.

The President later had an interactive session with the Chenchu tribal women and learnt about their issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US