Murmu gets tribal reception at Vijayawada airport
NDA Presidential nominee is on a nationwide tour to mobilise support
Droupadi Murmu, the Presidential nominee of the National Democratic Alliance, arrived at Vijayawada on Tuesday accompanied by Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy. They were given a traditional welcome at the Gannavaram airport with tribal dancers performing to the Koya music.
Many BJP leaders were also present.
From the airport, she drove to the residence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. After lunch there, she went to the CK Convention Hall where a meeting was held.
Ms. Murmu is on a nationwide tour to mobilise support for her candidature. She flew in from Kolkata by a special flight and will leave for New Delhi in the evening.
