Murder politics started again in Seema, says BJP

BJP State general secretary S. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy has alleged that ‘murder politics’ have once again started in Rayalaseema and it has shown an increasing trend after the YSR Congress Party government came to power in the State.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, he said the BJP was opposed to it. He alleged that seven persons were attacked with knives when some YSRCP leaders joined the BJP and added that the victims were in a critical condition in hospital. Mr. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy alleged that Proddatur MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy wanted to erect a statue of Tipu Sultan in the town to which the BJP leaders were opposed, .

He alleged that the MLA had organised a press conference and made sarcastic comments on the BJP leaders and described the BJP as a ‘communal party’. Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy wanted to know whether the Proddatur MLA was ready to seek a CBI inquiry into the case relating to murder of TDP leader Nandam Subbaiah. He wondered as to why no charge sheet was filed in the case so far.

The BJP general secretary asked whether it was not true that the followers of the MLA were indulging in illegal activities by misusing his name. Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy sought to know whether the MLA was prepared to take an oath at the Kanipakam temple in this regard.

Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that during his 22 years of service in the BJP, he had never indulged in any corrupt activities and was ready to take an oath in public to disprove the allegations made against him by the MLA.

He said that he was ready to take oath at the Kanipakam temple in presence of the media and the public and wondered whether Mr. Siva Prasad Reddy would do the same. The BJP leader challenged the YSRCP MLA whether he has the guts to resign and seek re-election with the promise of erecting a statue of Tipu Sultan in the town.