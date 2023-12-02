Murder of MLC’s driver: HC upholds single judge’s verdict

December 02, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, comprising Justices U. Durga Prasad Rao and Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa, on Friday upheld the verdict of the single judge, Justice R. Raghunandan Rao, that there was no need for a CBI inquiry into the murder of driver V. Subramanyam allegedly by suspended YSR Congress Party MLC Anantha Satya Udaya Bhaskar.

Subramanyam’s parents Nookaratnam and Satyanarayana had filed a petition seeking a CBI probe on the ground that the police inquiry was not comprehensive and attempts were made to dilute the case due to vested interests.

Udaya Bhaskar had allegedly killed Subrahmanyam in May 2022 and brought the body in his own vehicle and dumped it near his parents’ house in Kakinada. The petitioners’ advocate J. Shravan Kumar said an appeal would be filed in the Supreme Court for justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.