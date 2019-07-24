Murder conspiracy foiled, five held in Anantapur

The Anantapur police, as part of their effort to put an end to faction feuds and related murders in the district, increased surveillance on all the murder accused, which helped them prevent a murder.

Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesubabu, detailing the case on Tuesday, said that five accused in a murder conspiracy had been arrested, while one was at large.

A junior technical officer in Zilla Parishad, Nisaruddin, had strained relations with his wife. She allegedly approached one Nirmala, president of a women’s NGO named All India Pragathiseela Mahila Mandali, and both conspired to kill Nisaruddin so that the woman could get a job in ZP under compassionate grounds and also ₹14 lakh of insurance money, the police said. His wife allegedly sold away some land and gave ₹1 lakh to Nirmala with a promise to pay ₹4 lakh after the completion of work, the police added. Nirmala then hired an accused in an old murder case for accomplishing the task. “During our surveillance over the accused in murder cases as a part of curbing faction violence, we got a tip-off and busted this conspiracy,” Mr. Yesubabu said.