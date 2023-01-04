ADVERTISEMENT

Murder case on MLC Anantha Babu: HC turns down plea to assign the probe to CBI

January 04, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Justice R. Raghunandan Rao of Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) has turned down the plea of the parents of V. Subramanyam, who was allegedly murdered by YSR Congress MLC Anantha Udaya Bhaskar alias Anantha Babu to assign the investigation to CBI, during a hearing of their writ petition on Wednesday.

Subramanyam‘s father Satyanarayana and mother Nookaratnam filed a writ petition seeking CBI probe with the basic argument made on their behalf by advocate J. Shravan Kumar, that the Supreme Court and the High Court had ruled in various cases that when there were apprehensions against the local police and a probe was done in a biased manner, an independent agency could be ordered to conduct a fair and impartial investigation. 

They said they have many suspicions going by the haphazard fashion in which the police dealt with the present case by doing among other things, concealing the criminal history of the accused, in the arrest memo. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After hearing both parties (public prosecutor V. Maheswara Reddy appeared for the State), Justice Raghunandan Rao directed the police to complete the investigation within three months and file the chargesheet before a competent court. He also ordered that the police should obtain the CCTV footage from the forensic science lab and arrest the co-accused without any delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US