Murder accused killed by rivals in Kurnool

April 27, 2023 07:06 am | Updated 07:06 am IST - KURNOOL

Hanumanthu, 52, a murder accused out on bail, was brutally killed by four of his rivals on Tuesday evening. He was a native of Kallapari village of Aspari mandal in the district and was accused in a 10-year-old double murder case.

According to sources, Hanmanthu was riding a motorbike along with his brother-in-law, on the way between Bayalupathikonda and Potlapadu villages.

He lived in his wife’s native village Potlapadu in Devanakonda mandal for the last decade.

A case was registered and inquiry is on, Sub-Inspector Vara Prasad said.