Murder accused done to death in Narasaraopet in Andhra Pradesh

June 21, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - NARASARAOPET (PALNADU)

Pathan Jaan Bi, along with a few others, allegedly kills Sk. Baji with a knife, say police

Sambasiva Rao M.

To avenge the killing of her son, a woman, Pathan Jaan Bi, with the help of a few others, allegedly killed a man named Sk. Baji with a knife on June 21 (Wednesday) at Narasaraopet in Palnadu district.

Baji was allegedly an accused in the murder of Jaan Bi’s son, as he had objected to their extra marital relationship, the police said.

It was alleged that Baji and another co-accused A. Kasam had eliminated Jaan Bi’s son in 2021. To avenge the killing, the woman had allegedly done Kasam to death the same year.

“Baji has since been residing at Chilakaluripet fearing for his life from Jaan Bi and her family members,” Narasaraopet (Rural) Circle Inspector P. Bhaktavatsala Reddy said.

On coming to know that Baji had come to Narasaraopet on Tuesday, Jaan Bi and others hatched a plot and executed it, the police said.

The police registered a case under IPC Sections 302 and 201 read with 34.

