Muraleedharan flays reversal of ‘three capitals’ decision

Vijayawada

05 December 2021 01:06 IST

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has termed the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to have three capitals under the guise of decentralisation and the passing of a Bill to revoke the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and CRDA Repeal Acts a ‘Tughlaq sign of governance’.

“None other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation for the capital (in Amaravati). Voting the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to power is not to be construed as giving it a mandate to change the capital,” he asserted, while accusing both the TDP and YSRCP governments of indulging in large-scale corruption.

Addressing the BJP State executive committee meeting here on Saturday, Mr. Muraleedharan said the construction of the capital was stopped midway and the government had suddenly come up with the idea of ‘three capitals’ with little thought to its consequences.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the TDP government had claimed credit for Central government schemes and the present dispensation was doing the same, and that corruption was rampant like never before in the implementation of liquor and sand policies and in land allotments.

A special invitee to the BJP State core committee, Mr. Muraleedharan said that in Parliament, opposition parties created a ruckus in their bid to derail the Central government’s development agenda.

By getting the Bill to repeal the three farm laws passed on the first day of Parliament session, Mr. Modi kept his word in deference to the wishes of farmers, Mr. Muraleedharan said, adding that the Congress and other national parties were bent on tarnishing the government’s image due to their fear of yet another electoral debacle the next time around.